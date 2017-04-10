Video shows Springettsbury Township bank robber dropping cash

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have released surveillance video of a bank robber who caused two York County schools to go into lockdown last week.

The video posted on the Springettsbury Township police Facebook page shows the suspect dropping the loot Thursday afternoon as he bicycled on South Albemarle Street.

Police say the video from a business was recorded about 10 minutes after the robbery of the Members 1st Federal Credit Union in the 2400 block of Mount Rose Avenue.

No weapon was displayed during the crime.

The York Suburban School District placed Valley View Elementary School and York Suburban High School on lockdown Thursday afternoon while police searched for the robber.

Anyone who can identify the man should call Springettsbury police at 717-757-3525.

