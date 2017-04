CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA – (WHTM) – State police in Carlisle are looking for the thief or thieves who have an interest in farm and lawn equipment.

Authorities say someone broke into Messick’s Farm Equipment store on the Ritner Highway in Dickinson Township sometime last Thursday night. They took two Kubota zero-turn mowers, a pair of Kubota BX25 tractors with frontend loader and backhoe, and one Kubota RTV.

Anyone with information can contact state police at their Carlisle barracks at 717-249-2121.

