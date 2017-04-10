Police: Teens reported missing in Carlisle could be headed to Texas

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Carlisle Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate two teenagers.

Hunter Shane and Julia Hiester were reported missing and were last seen Saturday afternoon at the Speedway gas station on East High Street in Carlisle.

The two are believed to be together and may be trying to leave Pennsylvania to go to Texas, according to police.

Evidence indicates the teens were on Forge Road in Boiling Springs shortly after they left Carlisle.

Shane is 5-foot-6 and about 140 pounds. He has sandy hair and brown eyes.

Hiester is 5-foot-5 and about 115 pounds. She has black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the pair’s whereabouts is asked to call the Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-5252.

