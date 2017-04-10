Police investigate shooting in Brecknock Township

ADAMSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A person was critically injured in a shooting incident Sunday afternoon in northern Lancaster County.

State police in Lancaster said they’re investigating the case and nature of the shooting in the 200 block of Orchard Road, in Brecknock Township.

Troopers were called to the scene just after 4 p.m.

The victim, who was not identified, was transported to a hospital by ambulance and was in critical care.

No other information was released.

