Police investigate 2 robberies in Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa.(WHTM) – Police are investigating two robberies in the city on Sunday.

A 40-year-old man told officers his wallet and money were stolen when he was assaulted at the intersection of North Gannon and Monument streets around 4 a.m.

He described his attacker as a tall man missing two front teeth, wearing all black clothing, and riding a light purple or light blue bicycle.

The victim was transported to a medical facility for treatment of his injuries.

Around 5:30 p.m., a 62-year-old told police she was waiting for a friend in the 100 block of South Third Street when a man grabbed her from behind and took her purse.

She said the man ran south on Third Street then west on Chestnut Street. He was about 5’8″ tall and wearing a black hooded jacket covering his head and face.

The purse and contents, excluding the woman’s money, was found about an hour later in the 100 block of North Cherry Street. Police said they also recovered clothing near the purse that is similar to that described by the victim.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call Lebanon police at 717-272-2054 or Crime Stoppers at 717-270-9800.

