Parents facing charges after toddler eats methamphetamine

PINE GROVE, Pa. (AP) – State police say a toddler is hospitalized after eating methamphetamine at her Pennsylvania home, and now here parents are facing child endangerment charges.

The Associated Press isn’t identifying the Schuylkill County couple because online court records show Monday they’ve yet to be filed.

But troopers say the couple, a 26-year-old man and his 24-year-old girlfriend, are responsible for the incident Sunday morning in Wayne Township.

That’s where police say the 22-month-old girl had to be flown to Lehigh Valley Hospital, near Allentown. Her name and condition haven’t been released.

Police say the girl got into a bag of the drug and ate some about 9:30 a.m.

Methamphetamine is a powerful, addictive stimulant often cooked in rural homes.

