Naked man was high on drugs during campsite assault, police say

WHTM Staff Published:

BIGLERVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Hanover man is facing charges for an assault he committed while naked and high on mushrooms, state police said.

Jordan Cullin Eckard, 18, was charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and indecent exposure following Sunday’s incident at Conewago Campground.

During the incident, Eckard reportedly engaged in a fight and struck someone in the head with a rock.

Police say a 54-year-old male and a 62-year-old male were victims in the incident.

Drug paraphernalia was also found inside Cullin’s car.

