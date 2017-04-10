Musser Home Builders: Building Your Dream Home

Jeff Musser of Musser Home Builders was in the studio today to teach us the process of finding the right builder, the planning process, and designing/building a home.

“To find the right builder, you need to match your level of expectation with the builder’s proven record of performance.  You should interview builders to see who the best “fit” is.  You can’t expect to make a good decision strictly based on price because there is a wide range in level of experience, quality, service and much more,” tells Jeff.

Hear the rest of his advice in the segment above or learn more on his website.

 

 

