Mother charged after 4 kids found living in filthy home with no beds

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman is behind bars in Perry County after her children were found living in deplorable conditions, according to state police.

Kathleen Cheryl Jacobs, 42, has been charged with four felony counts of endangering the welfare of children.

State police in Newport and Perry County Children and Youth Services responded Friday afternoon to Jacobs’ home in the 1200 block of North Market Street in Duncannon for a report that children there were living in unsafe conditions.

According to police, there were dirty dishes with mold and rotten food on them in the kitchen area. There was also filth and trash throughout the entire home, which made it unsafe to walk through the residence.

In addition to the filth, police say there was no heat at the home and the four children living there did not have beds to sleep in.

The children, ages 5, 6, 10 and 11, were removed from the home with assistance from Perry County Children and Youth Services.

Jacobs was arraigned Monday before Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline T. Leister. She is in Perry County Prison after failing to post $1,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for April 21.

