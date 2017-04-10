Man jailed for having illegal knuckle knife in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A man will serve nine to 23 months in prison for having an illegal weapon in downtown Lancaster.

Chad D. Howey, no fixed address, was sentenced last week for having a Tac-Force Speedster Knuckle Knife – essentially metal knuckles with a folding, 3-inch blade, District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office said.

Howey was convicted of a misdemeanor count of possessing a prohibiting offensive weapon.

Police had Howey for smoking what appeared to be synthetic marijuana and found the weapon in his pocket. He also was convicted of a summary count of public drunkenness.

