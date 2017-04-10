Man jailed for having illegal knuckle knife in Lancaster

By Published:
Chad Howey (submitted)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A man will serve nine to 23 months in prison for having an illegal weapon in downtown Lancaster.

(Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office)

Chad D. Howey, no fixed address, was sentenced last week for having a Tac-Force Speedster Knuckle Knife – essentially metal knuckles with a folding, 3-inch blade, District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office said.

Howey was convicted of a misdemeanor count of possessing a prohibiting offensive weapon.

Police had Howey for smoking what appeared to be synthetic marijuana and found the weapon in his pocket. He also was convicted of a summary count of public drunkenness.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s