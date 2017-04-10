Is your kid’s slime safe?

The latest online kids’ craze is slime. The do-it-yourself project has reportedly caused some glue shortages in stores, but Consumer Reports says a bigger concern is one of slime’s key ingredients.

Some recipes call for a combination of school glue, water, and borax. However, Consumer Reports says you should take some precautions. Borax, also known as sodium tetraborate hexahydrate, is meant to be a household cleaner or an additive for your laundry. Just because you have it around, just because it seems to be perfectly safe for those types of applications, doesn’t mean it should be used in anything else, particularly household slime.

Borax products come with a label that states “Keep out of reach of children.” Borax is a known eye, nose and respiratory tract irritant.

Another concern is toddlers or younger children getting hold of the slime or its ingredients and accidentally eating them. For older children and adults, use common sense, avoid direct contact with your eyes, and wash your hands after making and playing with the slime.

A reminder: it’s always a good idea to store household cleaning and laundry products out of reach of children.

If Borax does come into contact with your eyes, be sure to rinse with plenty of water for 15 minutes. In case of accidental ingestion, call the Poison Control Center at 1-800-222-1222 or seek medical attention.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...