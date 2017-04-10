Inspector general probing Lt. Gov. Mike Stack’s treatment of police, staffers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Office of Inspector General is investigating Lt. Gov. Mike Stack for abuse of staff, ABC27 News has learned.

Sources say there have been numerous complaints lodged against Stack and his wife Tonya for abusive language and behavior toward state police and staff members at the lieutenant governor’s official residence.

ABC27 News has also learned that the inspector general’s office has interviewed current and former state troopers who were on the Stack security detail and personal staff at their state-provided home at Fort Indiantown Gap. That investigation is underway and may be nearing conclusion.

We’ve also learned Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the investigation. The governor’s office is refusing comment.

One complaint says the Stacks insisted on running with lights and sirens even when it’s not an emergency. That is against State Police policy. When troopers refused, the sources say, troopers were berated with foul language, especially from Mrs. Stack.

Sources tell us that Pennsylvania is one of just a handful of states that provide full-time security to the lieutenant governor and their spouse, but that security is not mandated by law and could be revoked.

Stack is a former state senator from Philadelphia and was elected lieutenant governor separately. Wolf did not choose him as his running mate and has kept him mostly at arm’s length.

The inspector general’s office does not have to publicly release its findings but may choose to do so. The office will, however, turn over its findings to Wolf.

It will be interesting to see what develops because Wolf is running for re-election next year, presumably with Stack as his running mate.

