Highs near 80° to start the work week

Plenty of sunshine and more warmth today following a weekend that featured a lot of both, can it get better for April? We do get to continue the dry weather today and very few clouds will interrupt the blue skies. Look for highs around 80° this afternoon. Then tonight our weather stays mild with temperatures in the middle 50s.

Tuesday for the most part is dry and quiet. The only change will be some storms, likely in the form of a line, crossing west to east after 4 PM. Rainfall amounts should be light, around a tenth to a quarter inch. Before the rain arrives highs should still reach 80°.

Somewhat cooler weather follows the rain Tuesday evening with a gradual drop down from 70° on Wednesday to the middle and upper 60s for Thursday and Friday. Chances for rain stay small through Friday, then a warm front follows for Saturday. This front may trigger a few storms on Saturday as temperatures rise. An early look at Easter Sunday shows pleasant and mild conditions for most of the day. There may be more storms by Sunday afternoon and evening, however this forecast could change based on the speed of the trailing cold front. Stay tuned as we continue to fine tune the holiday weekend’s forecast this week.

