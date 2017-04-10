Harrisburg teens head south for college experience

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Almost four dozen Harrisburg students are beginning a week of travel to tour colleges and universities.

It’s through the YMCA Teen Achievers program. The year long program exposes students to the world of higher education through classes, workshops and the week long trip.

The first stop is at North Carolina A & T. From there, the group will travel to schools in Georgia and Alabama. At three of the schools, former Teen Achievers will serve as hosts.

“It’s getting them out there and exposed to life beyond Harrisburg, everything we’ve been talking about…this really is what they have been gearing up for since spring so this is the big bang for them,” explained program coordinator Sharon Thomas.

The other stops include visits to Morehouse College, Clark Atlanta University, Xavier University, Dillard University, Lousina State University, and Tulane University.

The college tour portion of the program is going on its 20th year.

