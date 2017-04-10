Harrisburg firefighters selling t-shirts during Autism Awareness Month

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Firefighters in Harrisburg are spreading the word about autism awareness.

The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire is selling t-shirts during Autism Awareness Month.

All the money raised will go to the Easter Seals of Western and Central Pennsylvania.

Fire Capt. Aldo Morelli has a son who was diagnosed with Asperger’s. When he found out drowning was a leading cause of death in children with Autism, he took him to the Easter Seals for swimming lessons.

“He wasn’t getting the results that I needed through traditional swim lessons. And once we started through the Easter Seals, it’s been fantastic,” Morelli said. “The first time I saw him swim, I cried. It brought tears to my eyes because I never thought that day would happen.”

The t-shirts are scheduled to be available through April 16.

They are available at hbfbes.itemorder.com.

