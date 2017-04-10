Cafeteria worker accused of assaulting students in lunch line

MOUNT HOLLY SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) – A cafeteria worker is accused of assaulting students at an elementary school in the South Middleton School District.

Agnes C. Means, 66, of Mount Holly Springs, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and six summary counts of harassment.

State police in Carlisle said Means was working a cash register at W.G. Rice Elementary School cafeteria on Wednesday when she yanked on lanyards around the necks of six children, ages 7 and 8.

They said her actions caused abrasion marks on two children and at least one girl had muscle and tendon strains.

Police said Means was scanning meal cards that are used to track lunch payments. The cards are attached to lanyards.

South Middleton superintendent Alan Moyer said Means was employed by Aramark. He said when the district learned of the accusations, she was immediately removed from district service.

He said Means will have no further contact with district students.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 7.

