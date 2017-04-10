Alleged ringleader of IRS scam arrested

MUMBAI, India (WHTM) – After a nearly six month search, police in India have arrested the man they believe is the kingpin of an IRS scam that cheated thousands of Americans out of millions of dollars.

Sagar Thakkar, 24, was arrested at the Mumbai airport Friday night after arriving from Dubai, according to the Indian newspaper The Hindu.

Thakkar fled India last October, according to authorities, after police raided several call centers and arrested 70 people.

According to police, employees of the call centers were involved in a scam where they would call American citizens and told them they owed back taxes.

Those who fell for the scam would pay out thousands of dollars to “settle” their case.

Police said the scam brought in more than $150,000 a day.

The IRS reports receiving more than 900,000 complaints about similar scam calls since October 2013. More than 5,000 people have fallen for the scam, paying out more than $26 million collectively as a result of scams.

The IRS warns it will never call and demand immediate payment. It will never require you to use a specific payment method for your taxes, like a gift card or prepaid debit card. The agency will never ask for credit card numbers over the phone.

If you receive a call from someone claiming to be from the IRS and asking for money, you should never give out personal information. Report the call to the IRS using their “IRS Impersonation Scam Reporting” web page. You can also call 800-366-4484.

