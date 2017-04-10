2 charged in assault of Harrisburg Mall security officers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have charged two people in the assault of Harrisburg Mall security officers over the weekend.

Brian Colon, 27, of Harrisburg, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and simple assault.

Colon’s girlfriend, Tajarea Carey, 22, of Harrisburg, was sent a summons of arrest for simple assault.

According to the Swatara Township Police Department, Colon punched an officer in the face Saturday morning when he was told he had to register his daughter for an Easter egg hunt. Witnesses told police the security officer was punched and then kicked after he fell to the ground.

More security officers arrived and told Colon he needed to go to the security office. Colon picked up the young girl with him and started walking to an exit, according to police.

Colon put the child inside an SUV outside. Police say while officers tried to handcuff Colon, Carey got out of the SUV and pepper sprayed them. The suspects then drove away.

All three security officers involved were treated for their injuries.

