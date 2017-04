15 charged with dealing heroin in York, Altoona

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The state attorney general’s office says it charged 15 people for their roles in a drug trafficking ring that sold about $5 million worth of heroin in York and Blair counties.

Wayne Davis, 36, and Lawrence Francis, 39, both of York, headed the drug ring and transported heroin and ecstasy from New York City to York and Altoona, according to a grand jury presentment announced Monday by Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Shapiro said both men sold drugs and engaged others to sell for them. He said the group distributed and sold 15,000 bricks of heroin in York and Blair counties in 2015 and 2016.

Davis and Francis face charges including delivery of a controlled substance, racketeering, money laundering, and conspiracy.

Shapiro identified the other defendants as:

– Terron Miller, 30, currently incarcerated at SCI-Camp Hill, delivery of a controlled substance, corrupt organizations, conspiracy to engage in a corrupt organization, criminal conspiracy, dealing in the proceeds of unlawful activity and criminal use of a communication facility.

– Nathan Foor, 30, Bellwood, delivery of a controlled substance, corrupt organizations, criminal conspiracy to engage in a corrupt organization, criminal conspiracy, dealing in the proceeds of unlawful activity and criminal use of a communication facility.

– Katrina Leonard, 42, York, delivery of a controlled substance, corrupt organizations, criminal conspiracy to engage in a corrupt organization, criminal conspiracy, dealing in the proceeds of unlawful activity and criminal use of a communication facility.

– Stephanie Duffield, 56, Duncansville, delivery of a controlled substance, corrupt organizations, criminal conspiracy to engage in a corrupt organization, criminal conspiracy, dealing in the proceeds of unlawful activity and criminal use of a communication facility.

– Holly Burroughs, 32, Altoona, delivery of a controlled substance, corrupt organizations, criminal conspiracy to engage in a corrupt organization, criminal conspiracy, dealing in the proceeds of unlawful activity and criminal use of a communication facility.

– Travis Taylor, 38, Altoona, delivery of a controlled substance, corrupt organizations, criminal conspiracy to engage in a corrupt organization, criminal conspiracy, dealing in the proceeds of unlawful activity and criminal use of a communication facility.

– Joanne Helsel, 33, Altoona, delivery of a controlled substance, corrupt organizations, criminal conspiracy to engage in a corrupt organization, criminal conspiracy, dealing in the proceeds of unlawful activity and criminal use of a communication facility.

– Miranda McCulley, 20, Altoona, delivery of a controlled substance, corrupt organizations, criminal conspiracy to engage in a corrupt organization, criminal conspiracy, dealing in the proceeds of unlawful activity and criminal use of a communication facility.

– Courtney Gority, 33, Altoona, delivery of a controlled substance, corrupt organizations, criminal conspiracy to engage in a corrupt organization, criminal conspiracy, dealing in the proceeds of unlawful activity and criminal use of a communication facility.

– Kylene Schneider, 38, Duncansville, delivery of a controlled substance, corrupt organizations, criminal conspiracy to engage in a corrupt organization, criminal conspiracy, dealing in the proceeds of unlawful activity and criminal use of a communication facility.

– Byron Handy, 68, York, conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and conspiracy to possess drug paraphernalia.

– Bernard Stoney, 34, Gettysburg, delivery of a controlled substance, criminal conspiracy, dealing in the proceeds of unlawful activity and criminal use of a communication facility.

– Rachelle Keith, 27, Wilkes-Barre, delivery of a controlled substance, conspiracy to engage in a corrupt organization, criminal conspiracy, criminal use of a communication facility and dealing in the proceeds of unlawful activity.

