Warmer today, temperatures continue to go up tomorrow too

The only negative part of yesterday’s weather for outdoor activities would have been the strong breeze. We had a northwest breeze throughout the day, which did bring a little chill to the air despite warming weather into the 60s. Today we start cold for the morning, but temperatures quickly rise approaching 70° for the afternoon. Winds will be lighter and should help bring more warm into the Commonwealth.

Monday and Tuesday bring the warmest weather of the week. Highs should be near 80° and possibly even warmer for some. Sunshine should hold until a few storms roll by with a front on Tuesday.

Dry weather returns with more sunshine for Wednesday and Thursday. Friday may bring additional chances for showers and storms, but the front does not seem to be very strong. Temperatures may increase again by Easter weekend or at least stay in the 60s. Some additional rain could end Easter Sunday by the late afternoon and evening. This is an early call for next weekend, so check back as we see more details come into focus.

