LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A portion of Interstate 81 northbound in East Hanover Township is shut down, due to a traffic accident.

The accident happened around 2:30 p.m. between Exit 85B: Fort Indiantown Gap and Exit 89: I-78 East – Allentown.

The accident involved a tractor trailer. There is no word on if anyone was injured.

All lanes are currently closed. Drivers should follow the blue detour at Exit 85B or consider an alternate route.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...