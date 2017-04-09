Tillerson says US missile strikes carry message for others

Rex Tillerson
FILE- In this March 10, 2017, file photo, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson smiles during a meeting with Iraqi Minister of Oil Jabar Ali al-Luaibi at the State Department in Washington. The conservative-leaning website, the Independent Journal Review, said late Tuesday, March 14, that IJR reporter Erin McPike is the lone journalist traveling with Tillerson on his tour to Japan, South Korea and China. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the U.S. missile strikes against a Syrian air base in retaliation for a chemical weapon attack carry a message for any country seen as operating outside international norms.

He didn’t specify North Korea, but the context was clear enough.

In an interview with ABC’s “This Week,” Tillerson conveyed this message: “If you violate international agreements, if you fail to live up to commitments, if you become a threat to others, at some point a response is likely to be undertaken.”

There was little doubt the missile strikes would be seen in North Korea as a message. The North has long claimed that the U.S. is preparing some kind of assault against it and justifies its nuclear weapons as defensive.

