Salvation Army of Carlisle hosts Springfest and Most Amazing Race

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM)- Two events in one in Cumberland County all to benefit the Salvation Army of Carlisle.

The morning started with the second annual Most Amazing Race where nine teams raised $6,800 to run a five-mile course. The event started and ended at the Carlisle Expo and included multiple mini-events throughout the duration of the race.

The Carlisle Springfest was also held at the Carlisle Expo Center where 90 different vendors gathered in hopes to raise money for the organization.

Salvation Army Carlisle hopes to raise close to $15,000.

