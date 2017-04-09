Kids hunt for eggs at Easter Egg-Stravaganza

Lower Paxton Township, Pa. (WHTM)- It’s beginning to feel a little more like spring outside.

Saturday, hundreds took advantage of the weather in Lower Paxton Township by hunting for thousands of candy-filled eggs.

It was the annual Easter Egg-Stravaganza and children were on the hunt for eggs filled with candy donated from Hershey.

They also got to meet a special guest, the Easter bunny.

“I have three girls of my own, and this is something that they always looked forward to having every year. Going to. So, it really does. And you see these little kids running up to the Easter Bunny and wanting to see the Easter Bunny and having a good time,” said Special Events Coordinator Barb Guarente from the Friendship Center.

Organizers say this event takes months of planning but it only takes the kids about an hour to find all of the eggs.

