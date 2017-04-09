Job fair looks to offer people summer jobs at Hersheypark

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – If you’re looking for a summer job, Hersheypark is holding a job fair on Tuesday.

People ages 16 and older are invited to attend the Hersheypark Job Fair.

Those in attendance will be able to apply, interview, and be hired on the spot. Human Resource representatives and current employees will be available to answer questions.

The job fair will take place on Tuesday, April 11, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Giant Center, at 550 Hersheypark Drive.

Attendees are encouraged to complete an online application ahead of time at www.HersheyJobs.com.

