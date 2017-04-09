Fedde throws 5 shutout innings in 6-4 Senators win over Altoona

Adrian Sanchez homered as part of a four-run fourth inning leading the Harrisburg Senators to a 6-4 win over the Altoona Curve in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Harrisburg right-hander Erick Fedde (1-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Brandon Waddell (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game after allowing four runs and three hits over four innings.

Ryan Brinley struck Chase Simpson out with a runner on first to end the game for his first save of the season.

Following the big inning, the Curve cut into the deficit in the next half-inning when Kevin Newman hit an RBI single, bringing home Elvis Escobar.

The Senators later tacked on two runs in the fifth when Neftali Soto hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Raudy Read to secure the victory.

Altoona saw its comeback attempt come up short after Kevin Kramer hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning to cut the Harrisburg lead to 6-4.

In game two, Pablo Reyes hit a solo home run in the first inning, leading the Altoona Curve to a 5-1 win over the Senators.

The home run by Reyes started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the Curve a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Connor Joe hit an RBI triple and then scored on a double by Wyatt Mathisen.

The Senators cut into the deficit in the second inning when Alec Keller scored on a ground out. Keller led the inning off with a single which was followed by a double by Spencer Kieboom.

The Curve added to their lead in the sixth when Tomas Morales hit a two-run double.

Sean Keselica (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Harrisburg starter Mark Blackmar (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

The teams play the final game of their four-game series on Sunday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. RH Austen Williams takes the mound for the Senators against RH JT Brubaker for Altoona.