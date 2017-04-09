HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- People will have the chance to step back in time billions of years this weekend in Harrisburg.

Discover the Dinosaurs Unleashed is being held at the Farm Show Complex this weekend and continues today.

Kids are able to encounter lifelike dinosaurs in this one of a kind exhibit.

Meg Edwards a performer at the event says, “when they come in here and see these huge dinosaurs, and they’re loud and they move around. It’s not what they expect to see. Sometimes, it’s a lot to take in for the younger ones. But, they usually get used to it eventually. And the parents, I love to watch them watch their kids just go crazy. It’s a lot of fun.”

Today is the last day of the exhibit, it runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets for an adult and child are $19 each.

