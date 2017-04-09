Death toll continues to climb in twin Egypt Palm Sunday attacks

By and Published:
Relatives and onlookers gather outside a church after a bomb attack in the Nile Delta town of Tanta, Egypt, Sunday, April 9, 2017. The attack took place on Palm Sunday, the start of the Holy Week leading up to Easter, when the church in the Nile Delta town of Tanta was packed with worshippers. (AP Photo/Ahmed Hatem)

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) Dozens are reportedly dead after twin blasts went off in Egypt.

According to the Associated Press, at least 25 people were killed by an explosion at a Coptic Christian church in Tanta, Egypt. The blast came as Christians inside were celebrating Palm Sunday. A reported 60 others were wounded in the blast.

In the city of Alexandria, the Associated Press reports, a second blast occurred outside a church where the Coptic pope had earlier celebrated Palm Sunday. Egypt’s Health Ministry reports so far six people have died.

No one has immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Palm Sunday is the Sunday before Easter and marks the start of Holy Week for Christians.

Coptic Christians make up about 10 percent of Egypt’s population.

