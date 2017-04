CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) Emergency crews contained a fire at a car repair shop to its roof.

Firefighters were called to Monro Muffler on Walnut Street just before 10:15 Saturday night. A paramedic driving by saw flames and called 911.

The Union Fire Company was the unit on scene.

No one was inside of the building at the time of the fire. No one was hurt while responding.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause.

