HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Every day ABC27 honors a military hero.

Today we recognize Army Staff Sargeant Pammi Linn Henry from Carlisle.

She served from 1997 to 2005 as a military police officer.

She also served two tours during Operation Iraqi Freedom and earned numerous awards.

We salute you and thank you for your service.

