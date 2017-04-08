State lawmaker joins 2018 GOP primary field for US Senate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A five-term state representative from western Pennsylvania is the third Republican to say he’ll seek the nomination next year to take on Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey.

Rep. Jim Christiana said Friday he’ll emphasize his work bringing people together, developing the state’s economy and making government more transparent.

The 33-year-old lives outside his hometown of Beaver, where he was elected to the borough council as a 21-year-old college student.

Other announced Republican candidates are Allegheny County state Rep. Rick Saccone and Berwick borough councilman Andrew Shecktor.

Casey plans to seek a third six-year term next year. He’s a Scranton native and the son of the former state governor with the same name.

Next year’s primary and general election races for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania are likely to be very costly.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...