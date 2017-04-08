Police investigating attack on Harrisburg Mall security guards

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Swatara police are looking for the people who attacked three security guards at the Harrisburg mall on Saturday just before 11:30am.

Police say a security guard was trying to get a disorderly man under control when that man punched the guard in the face and ran away. Two other guards caught up to the man at his car. Police say when the guards were trying to handcuff the man, a woman sprayed their faces with pepper spray.

Both the man and woman got away in an older-model, silver-colored SUV.

Police say the guard who was punched went to a local hospital, and the two other guards were treated for pepper spray exposure.