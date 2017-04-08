Police: Harrisburg man arrested in an apartment shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- A Harrisburg man is in custody after police were called to the 500 block of Geneva Drive for an active disturbance around 2 o’clock this morning.

Police say 32-year-old Brian P. Johnson was involved in an argument with several people at Geneva Greens Apartment when Johnson shot another man.

The victim was transported to Hershey Medical Center for treatment and is in stable condition according to authorities.

After an investigation, authorities found a handgun and a replica handgun at the scene.

Johnson has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Burglary, Terroristic Threats, Criminal Trespass, Discharge of a Firearm into an Occupied Structure, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

A preliminary hearing will be held at a later date.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...