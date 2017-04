NEWTOWN, Pa. (WHTM)- After a forensic investigation of his laptop, Robert Schwabe, 47, of Morrisville has been charged with three felonies.

Police say they found web-based child pornography and child erotica. He was charged with two separate counts of Sexual Abuse of Children and one count of Criminal Use of a Communication facility.

Schwabe was sent to the Bucks County Prison in lieu of $300,000 bail.

