Hershey High students raise money for 2 groundwater wells in Swaziland

By Published:

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM)– A group of Hershey High School students are raising money for two groundwater wells in Swaziland.

Their fund raiser will end Sunday, April 9 with a ‘Walk for Clean Water’ held at the high school at 1 p.m.

The walk is 3.75 miles around the Derry Township School District campus. It’s the same distance that 663 million people must walk every day to access clean water.

This is the second year the walk has been held. Students and community members raised $17,579 last year.

All proceeds from the event will help the non-profit Thirst Project.

To register and donate log on to http://www.walk4cleanwater.com.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s