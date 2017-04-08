Hershey High students raise money for 2 groundwater wells in Swaziland

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM)– A group of Hershey High School students are raising money for two groundwater wells in Swaziland.

Their fund raiser will end Sunday, April 9 with a ‘Walk for Clean Water’ held at the high school at 1 p.m.

The walk is 3.75 miles around the Derry Township School District campus. It’s the same distance that 663 million people must walk every day to access clean water.

This is the second year the walk has been held. Students and community members raised $17,579 last year.

All proceeds from the event will help the non-profit Thirst Project.

To register and donate log on to http://www.walk4cleanwater.com.

