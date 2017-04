CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Everyone was able to safely escape a fire in Cumberland County Saturday morning, though it did kill a family’s dog.

The two-alarm fire started around 8 a.m. Saturday on Lincoln Street in Camp Hill.

Paramedics tried to perform CPR on the dog, but were not able to save it.

Emergency responders say the fire started in the kitchen. An exact cause is still under investigation.

