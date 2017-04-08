Falcons sign CB Desmond Trufant to $69 million extension

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) – The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to a $69 million, five-year contract extension with cornerback Desmond Trufant, locking up another key member for the team that won the NFC championship.

The deal was Atlanta’s top priority of the offseason and includes $42 million in guaranteed money.

General manager Thomas Dimitroff says the 2013 first-round pick “has improved each year and we believe his best ball is still in front of him.”

Last season, Trufant played nine games before going on injured reserve with a pectoral injury, missing the team’s run to the Super Bowl, where they lost in overtime to the New England Patriots.

Trufant, a 2015 Pro Bowl selection, becomes the ninth player the Falcons have either re-signed or extended going back to last season, including cornerback Robert Alford and offensive tackle Ryan Schraeder.

