CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Crews were called out to a fire at a business in Cumberland County Saturday night.

The fire broke out at the Monroe Muffler building, on the 900 block of Walnut Bottom Road in Carlisle, just after 10:30 p.m.

When crews arrived on scene, fire could be seen shooting out of the building’s roof.

No injuries were reported.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...