Columbia man injured in shooting, police investigating

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM)- Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night after reports of shots fired and a man who had been shot in the foot.

Authorities believe that the shooting occurred in the 1000 Block of North Lime Street around 8 p.m. however, the circumstances of are still unknown.

The 28-year-old Columbia man had already been transported to the hospital for treatment by the time police arrived.

The shots were originally reported in the area of North Lime and Liberty Streets.

The victim was in stable condition and no arrests have been made.

No further information is available at this time.

Any person who has information is asked to contact the Manheim Township Police Department at (717) 569-6401 ext 0. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call the Anonymous Crime Tipline at (717) 569-2816.

