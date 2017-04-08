Chilly start to Senators season has fans bundled up

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Thursday’s Harrisburg Senators season opener against the Altoona Curve was postponed due to rain, marking the first time a Senators home opener was pushed back since 1996.

The Senators went on to win four consecutive Eastern League Championships. The last was in 1999, after Milton Bradley hit a grand slam in the bottom on the ninth inning with two outs.

By the fifth inning of Friday night’s game, it was 39 degrees.

Most fans were prepared for the cold, including Michael Daly.

“I put on a lot of layers,” Daly said. “But you never really get used to the chilly feeling.”

Team employees and vendors had to brave the elements.

Eric Soloman works at The Spot in left field. He says they expect cold weather at the start of the season.

“Our main focus is the wind,” Soloman said. “It’s a challenge trying to keep everything hot, but we have learned a few tricks over the years.”

The Senators will host a double header against Altoona on Saturday. Warmer temperatures are expected over the weekend.

