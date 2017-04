LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Several crews were called out to an apartment fire Saturday afternoon in Conestoga Township.

According to 911 dispatchers, the fire, which broke out just after noon on Saturday, destroyed a garage near Main Street and Valley Road.

There is no word on how bad the damage to the apartment building was.

No injuries were reported.

