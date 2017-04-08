After cold mornings this weekend warmer air comes roaring back

*Flooding update: Minor flooding continues along the Swatara Creek at Middletown. Water levels crest this evening and should fall by tomorrow morning. Previous flood warnings at Harper Tavern and Hershey have been canceled because water levels have dropped.

After two days of cooler and damp weather we are breaking out of the cloud cover and into a full day of sunshine. Temperatures start in the 30s today, but will climb into the 50s to near 60° this afternoon. It does stay breezy this morning and blustery for the afternoon and evening with cool northwesterly winds.

Tonight the winds subside and temperatures drop quickly. Lows could be near the freezing mark tomorrow morning, leading to patchy frost. If the winds do not totally calm down the frost will be isolated to the sheltered valleys.

Sunday through Tuesday bring unseasonably warm air to the Midstate. Temperatures increase each day with highs approaching 80° by Tuesday. If rainfall chances hold off until Wednesday there is a good chance we have readings above 80° for next Tuesday. Slight cooler weather then follows for midweek.

Have a great weekend!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...