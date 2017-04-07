Woman, 90, enjoys golden years at Golden Arches

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – If Rhoda Miller had a dollar for every time someone wrongly guessed her age, she’d have a whole lot of money.

Miller is the first face customers see when they walk into the McDonald’s in Dillsburg.

“She’s ready to start right away once she comes through the door,” general manager Thomas Holveck said.

Most days Miller is asked, “How old are you?”

“Sometimes I just say, ‘How old do you think I am?’ and I’m usually guessed in the 70’s,” she said.

That would be off by at least 20 years. A hint: she was married at 18 in 1945.

She thinks.

“That sounds right, yeah,” she said.

Miller is 90 years young.

“I tell them how old I am and they about fall over,” she said.

She grew up on several farms and attended high school for just one year.

“Because I was moved from where I could attend, and no bus went, so I never got to finish high school,” she said.

She was married and had two children. She went to work at the restaurant after the death of her husband.

“I just didn’t have any desire to retire. I wanted to do something,” she said. “I was living alone and I didn’t want to be alone all the time, so I came up here and she hired me,” she said.

“I didn’t know she was 90 until they told me this week,” said Christina Lesher, who the restaurant owner and operator. “I was one of those that thought she was maybe 80.”

Miller works five days a week – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. – practically full-time.

“I clean the tables, scrub the floors,” she said.

And with mild arthritis, Rhoda said working actually helps.

“When I sit at home and read, I get more stiff than here working,” she said.

She loves it, and she says she’ll keep doing it.

“As long as the good Lord allows me,” she said.

Miller isn’t the oldest worker at the McDonald’s. Another employee is 94, a little camera shy, but just as happy.

