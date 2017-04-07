Woman, 21, wanted in Lancaster stabbing

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A 21-year-old woman is wanted on aggravated assault charges related to a stabbing earlier this week in Lancaster.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Alyssa Lopez, whose address is unknown.

Lopez is accused of stabbing a 28-year-old woman Tuesday afternoon in the area of Locust St. and E. Strawberry St.

Lopez reportedly stabbed the victim several times on the victim’s left arm and palm. A second suspect involved, stabbed the victim twice on the victim’s upper left back area, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Lopez is facing aggravated assault and conspiracy charges.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Lancaster police Det. Sgt. Nate Nickel at 717-735-3358 nickeln@lancasterpolice.com or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913.

