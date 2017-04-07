Wolf administration sees state job cuts in House GOP budget

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s Democratic governor is warning a House-passed Republican budget proposal would put about 1,500 state employees out of work.

An administration budget office analysis obtained Friday by The Associated Press indicated the deepest projected cuts would occur at the Department of Corrections, where it says the GOP’s $31.5 billion spending plan would cause nearly 650 layoffs.

The analysis projects more than 400 job losses at a consolidated Department of Health and Human Services.

The state’s workforce in the current budget year is about 81,000 people.

Tom Wolf wants to lower that to 78,000 for the year starting in July through attrition and elimination of vacancies.

The study’s projected job cuts under the budget passed Tuesday would be on top of that, amounting to nearly 2 percent of the administration’s workforce.

