Using video for homeowners insurance

If you ever fall victim to a flood or a fire and have to replace all of your belongings, you’ll need to come up with a detailed inventory of what you had in order to process a claim, a prospect which can be daunting to even think about.

Financial experts at Consumer Reports say one of the best ways to document your belongings for insurance purposes is with a video.

It doesn’t have to be complicated. You can use the camera on your phone. Try to capture everything you own, opening closets, cabinets and drawers, and describing what you see as you record.

Be sure to include what’s in your bookcase, art that’s hanging on the walls, and major appliances. Capture brand names and serial numbers so your insurer can replace what you had with exact or similar items.

Focus on what’s valuable. You can skip the cleaning supplies in a closet. An insurance adjuster is likely to create a ‘bulk estimate’ for those things anyway.

Put the video in a safe place, so it’s there when you need it.

