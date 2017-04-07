Trial: Sniper manual found in suspect’s room after ambush

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE- In this Jan. 5, 2015, file photo, Eric Frein, left, is led from the Pike County Courthouse after his preliminary hearing in Milford, Pa. (AP Photo/David Kidwell, File)

MILFORD, Pa. (AP) – State police troopers are telling a jury what they found inside the northeastern Pennsylvania home of an anti-government sharpshooter charged in a deadly 2014 ambush that killed one trooper and injured another.

Troopers say they recovered a U.S. Army manual called “Sniper Training and Employment” from Eric Frein’s bedroom, as well as hundreds of rounds of ammunition that prosecutors displayed for the jury. The ammunition had the same markings as the shell casings recovered from the scene of the ambush.

The testimony came Friday on the fourth day of Frein’s trial.

Frein could face a death sentence if he’s convicted of killing Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and critically wounded Trooper Alex Douglass during a late-night shift change at the Blooming Grove state police barracks.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s