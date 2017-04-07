Syrians in Pennsylvania to protest US airstrikes

The Associated Press Published:
In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, April 7, 2017. The United States blasted a Syrian air base with a barrage of cruise missiles in fiery retaliation for this week's gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ford Williams/U.S. Navy via AP)

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Members of a large Syrian Christian community in eastern Pennsylvania are planning to rally in opposition to the U.S. airstrikes in Syria.

Dr. Khaldoun Makhoul, a Syrian-born physician who immigrated to the United States 23 years ago, is the organizer of Friday afternoon’s rally in Allentown.

The city has one of the nation’s largest Syrian populations. They are mostly Christian and support Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Makhoul says President Donald Trump made “totally and completely the wrong decision” by authorizing the missile attack on a Syrian air base in response to a deadly chemical weapons attack that U.S. officials blame on the Syrian government.

Makhoul and other Syrians in Allentown assert that civilians were exposed to chemical weapons from a rebel arsenal hit by Syrian warplanes.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s