State to auction 350 used cars, trucks, motorcycles

GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – More than 350 cars, trucks, and motorcycles formerly used by state agencies will be sold at a public auction next week.

The offerings include 18 Kawasaki and Suzuki motorcycles and vehicles from Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, Jeep, GMC and more.

The auction begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Manheim Keystone Auto Auction, at 488 Firehouse Road in Grantville.

Registration opens at 8 a.m. and closes at noon.

All vehicles are available for public in-person inspection at the auction site each day through Monday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More information and a complete listing of vehicles can be found on the Department of General Services website.

