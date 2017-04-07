Springettsbury police seek tips in bank robbery

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have released a new surveillance photo of a bank robber who caused two York County schools to go into lockdown on Thursday afternoon.

Springettsbury Township police are looking for the man who robbed the Members 1st Federal Credit Union in the 2400 block of Mount Rose Avenue around 2 p.m.

No weapon was displayed.

The York Suburban School District said it placed Valley View Elementary School and York Suburban High School on lockdown while police searched for the robber.

Anyone who can identify the man should call Springettsbury police at 717-757-3525.

